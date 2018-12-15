Crime
Man charged after allegedly trying to conceal drugs before court appearance in Guelph

By Staff The Canadian Press

Guelph police say officers saw the man in a cell trying to hide something on Thursday morning.

GUELPH, Ont. – Police say a man was caught trying to hide drugs while he was waiting to appear in a Guelph court earlier this week.

Police say the officers then discovered the man was trying to conceal fentanyl and heroin.

They say the man was waiting to make an appearance on unrelated charges.

Police say the man was then charged with breaching a recognizance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

