Guelph Storm, Peterborough Petes trade 2016 first-round picks

The Guelph Storm have acquired forward Pavel Gogolev from the Peterborough Petes in exchange for defenceman Ryan Merkley.

The two OHL teams announced the trade hours before their game on Friday night at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph.

READ MORE: Peterborough Petes fans support Teddy Bear Toss Night

The Storm also received five draft picks in the deal.

Both Gogolev and Merkley are former first-round selections in the 2016 draft. Merkley was taken first overall while Gogolev was taken eighth.

“Pavel is an excellent combination of size and skill and is a proven goal scorer,” said Storm general manager and head coach George Burnett.

“To have this player in our lineup for the coming season is exciting for our organization.”

Gogolev has posted seven goals and 12 assists in 19 games this season, while Merkley has five goals and 34 assists this season.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm’s Alexei Toropchenko signs with St. Louis Blues

Merkley was a first-round selection of the San Jose Sharks in the 2018 NHL Draft.

“In Ryan, we’re acquiring an elite-level defenceman that has excellent offensive abilities,” said Petes general manager Michael Oke. “We look forward to him joining our group.”

BREAKING NEWS: Storm acquire forward Pavel Gogolev and picks from Peterborough in exchange for defenceman Ryan Merkley. Details–>https://t.co/B9p0SuOoeb#IAMTHESTORM pic.twitter.com/mgo2yHe7VU — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) December 14, 2018

TRADE: The Petes have acquired defenceman and @SanJoseSharks prospect Ryan Merkley (@ryan_merkley) from the Guelph Storm in exchange for forward Pavel Gogolev and @OHLHockey Priority Selection picks. DETAILS>> https://t.co/Tsq3EE24fc pic.twitter.com/00NUSzLPRb — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) December 14, 2018