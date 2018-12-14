Guelph Storm’s Alexei Toropchenko signs with St. Louis Blues

Guelph Storm forward Alexei Toropchenko has signed an entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues, the NHL team announced on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Russian was drafted by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm’s Nate Schnarr signs entry-level contract with Arizona Coyotes

Toropchenko has six goals and seven assists in 29 games with the Storm this season.

Last year, he had 39 points in 66 games with Guelph.

A big thank you to everyone who helped make my dream come true with @stlouisblues! Very excited to sign my first NHL contract! Can’t wait for the future with the Blues! https://t.co/PBMv5R82MT — Alexey Toropchenko (@AToropchenko) December 13, 2018

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Toropchenko and the Storm are coming off a loss against Owen Sound on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Shorthanded Guelph Storm lose in Owen Sound

They will host the Peterborough Petes at the Sleeman Centre on Friday night.

Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY at 7:30 p.m.