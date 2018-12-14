Sports
December 14, 2018 11:25 am
Updated: December 14, 2018 12:42 pm

Guelph Storm’s Alexei Toropchenko signs with St. Louis Blues

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY
Guelph Storm forward Alexei Toropchenko has signed an entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues, the NHL team announced on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Russian was drafted by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Toropchenko has six goals and seven assists in 29 games with the Storm this season.

Last year, he had 39 points in 66 games with Guelph.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Toropchenko and the Storm are coming off a loss against Owen Sound on Tuesday.

They will host the Peterborough Petes at the Sleeman Centre on Friday night.

Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY at 7:30 p.m.

