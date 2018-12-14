Crime
December 14, 2018 3:13 pm

Police investigating after fraud reported in Bradford

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

File photo of South Simcoe Police cruiser.

South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a car was purchased with a fraudulent cheque in Bradford.

According to South Simcoe police, a Bradford resident had advertised a vehicle for sale online.

On Dec. 8, officers say a buyer went to the seller’s home with a cheque to purchase the vehicle. Police say the seller accepted the cheque and signed the vehicle over to the buyer.

According to police, the seller was later notified by the bank that the cheque was fraudulent.

Police have now released security camera images in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Officers ask anyone with information to call police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

