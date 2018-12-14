Police investigating after fraud reported in Bradford

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a car was purchased with a fraudulent cheque in Bradford.

According to South Simcoe police, a Bradford resident had advertised a vehicle for sale online.

On Dec. 8, officers say a buyer went to the seller’s home with a cheque to purchase the vehicle. Police say the seller accepted the cheque and signed the vehicle over to the buyer.

According to police, the seller was later notified by the bank that the cheque was fraudulent.

Police have now released security camera images in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Officers ask anyone with information to call police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).