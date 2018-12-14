Trespassing suspect injured during arrest, SIU notified: Guelph police

Guelph police say the province’s police watchdog has been notified after a trespassing suspect was injured while being arrested.

Officers were called to a business on Wyndham Street at around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said they took a 47-year-old man into custody, but he suffered an injury during the arrest.

In a news release, police said they learned that the man’s injury was deemed to fit the mandate of the SIU on Thursday and notified the agency.

It’s the second time police have had to call the SIU in as many days after a homeowner collapsed and died while officers were investigating a break-in at his home.

The agency is mandated to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

