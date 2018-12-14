Trespassing suspect injured during arrest, SIU notified: Guelph police
Guelph police say the province’s police watchdog has been notified after a trespassing suspect was injured while being arrested.
Officers were called to a business on Wyndham Street at around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
READ MORE: SIU clears Guelph police in crash that followed a bank robbery
Police said they took a 47-year-old man into custody, but he suffered an injury during the arrest.
In a news release, police said they learned that the man’s injury was deemed to fit the mandate of the SIU on Thursday and notified the agency.
It’s the second time police have had to call the SIU in as many days after a homeowner collapsed and died while officers were investigating a break-in at his home.
READ MORE: Homeowner collapses, dies while Guelph police investigate break-in: SIU
The agency is mandated to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
BELOW: Niagara police officer remains in hospital after shooting involving 2 officers
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.