December 14, 2018 1:49 pm

St. Thomas police seek two suspects in reported armed robbery at Subway

St. Thomas police are searching for two suspects in the reported armed robbery at a Subway.

St. Thomas police are investigating after they say a clerk at a Subway was robbed at knifepoint.

According to police, two suspects took a light-coloured vehicle to the Subway at the west end of Talbot Street at roughly 10 p.m. Thursday night. Once in the restaurant, police say the men brandished knives and demanded money.

Police say suspects then fled with the contents of the register, driving westbound down Talbot Street out of the city.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

The suspects are described as two males with medium builds. One is six-feet-tall and was wearing a grey hoodie, mask and gloves. The other is five-foot-eight, and was wearing a grey and black checkered hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

