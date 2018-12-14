Police investigating after 3 snow vehicles reported stolen from Oro-Medonte business

Police are investigating after three motorized snow vehicles were reported stolen from a business in Oro-Medonte.

According to Orillia OPP, between Dec. 10 at 6 p.m., and Dec. 11 at 6 a.m., a fenced compound on Line 9 South was broken into.

Police say a portion of the fence around the business was torn down and three motorized snow vehicles were driven from the yard.

Officers say evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).