Police seek suspect after winter jackets, pants reported stolen from business in Barrie

Police are searching for a suspect after $1,300 worth of winter outerwear was reported stolen from a store in Barrie’s south end.

According to Barrie police, on Wednesday just after 4 p.m., a man was seen running out of a sporting goods store with clothing after allegedly making no attempt to pay for the items.

Police say numerous winter jackets and winter pants worth more than $1,300 were reported stolen.

Officers say security cameras in the store captured footage of the suspect allegedly selecting jackets and pants from the racks before exiting the store.

Police are now searching for a man with short, brown hair that is balding on the top, with a thin beard and mustache. He was seen wearing a three-quarter-length black winter jacket with a hood, khaki pants, winter boots and was carrying a white cellphone.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

