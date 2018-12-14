Dartmouth man charged with sexual assault after store employee allegedly touched inappropriately

A Dartmouth man has been charged with sexual assault after an incident last month involving a female employee of a store.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to a store on Countryview Drive at 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Countryview Drive runs through the Dartmouth Crossing shopping district.

According to police, a man came into the store and touched the employee inappropriately in a sexual manner.

“The woman was able to get away from the man and report the incident to the store manager. The man fled the store when the manager approached him and was seen leaving the parking lot in a taxi,” police said in a news release.

After an investigation, police charged Timothy Conrad Jackson, 58, with sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

Police say they are not identifying the name of the store to protect the identity of the victim.