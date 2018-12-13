Police investigating forcible confinement, sexual assault of Creston, B.C., woman

A B.C. woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown assailant on Tuesday evening, and police are asking for public assistance in helping solve this violent incident.

Creston RCMP said the 47-year-old woman was transferring items from her vehicle to her home on December 11th, at approximately 7 p.m., while parked in the alley along the 1100 block of Hillside Drive. While she was unloading, the assailant attacked her from behind and forced her into the vehicle, a grey 2008 Pontiac Wave hatchback.

The suspect reportedly covered the woman’s head with what appeared to be bags, then bound her hands and feet with tape. The suspect then drove away in the woman’s vehicle, with her in it.

The suspect drove east out of Creston on Highway 3. At one point, the suspect pulled over on Highway 3 and sexually assaulted the victim. The suspect then continued east on Highway 3. Once near Cranbrook, the suspect stopped the vehicle and fled on foot.

The victim was able to free herself and drove to Cranbrook where she received assistance. At approximately 11 p.m., the East Kootenay Regional Hospital contacted Creston RCMP, stating that they were treating the woman after being forcibly confined and sexually assaulted.

Police are seeking any possible witnesses who may have seen something at the woman’s residence or along the route. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.