2 men due in London court in connection with 10-hour crime spree in Strathroy-Caradoc

Two men are due in court Friday in connection with a crime spree that police say included thefts at convenience stores, an attempted break-and-enter at a Foodland, and break-ins to area homes.

Strathroy-Caradoc police were called to a theft of gas from a Mac’s in Mount Brydges just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. A male suspect was captured on video leaving in a vehicle without paying.

Then, just after 1 a.m. Thursday, police said a Mac’s in Strathroy was robbed by two male suspects who wore disguises and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said a weapon was seen but the lone clerk was not injured in the alleged robbery.

Four-and-a-half hours later, police were called to a report of a break-and-enter in progress at the Mount Brydges Foodland. Police said the suspects were scared off by the citizen who called them.

Just five minutes later, at 5:43 a.m., suspects allegedly broke into the garage of a home in Mount Brydges and attempted to steal a vehicle. Police said the homeowner scared them off.

Then at 5:55 a.m., suspects allegedly broke into a nearby residence and stole some property, police said. They were reportedly seen fleeing in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in London.

Soon after, the suspects are said to have broken into a garage a short distance away and allegedly tried to steal another vehicle.

At 6:04 a.m., police located the reported stolen vehicle and tried to stop it but the suspects fled.

Police followed them to a residence on Chippewa of the Thames First Nation. Strathroy-Caradoc police and OPP set up containment in the area, and thanks to the help from the OPP canine unit, two men were arrested.

Police say they matched the descriptions given by witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not yet released the names of the suspects.

Any potential witnesses who have not spoken with police are asked to contact the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Criminal Investigation Division at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).