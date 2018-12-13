Saint John
December 13, 2018 1:49 pm

Deputy mayor of Saint John calls for ban on bad news, wants more positivity

By The Canadian Press

The deputy mayor of Saint John is calling for a four-month ban on negative news about New Brunswick's port city.

Shirley McAlary says the city has a great quality of life, and the city council, the public and the media need to tell a positive story to convince others to move there.

McAlary says she was speaking somewhat in jest when she suggested, during a growth committee meeting this week, that there be a four-month ban on negative news.

She says the media has to tell stories like the Oland murder trial, and recent explosions at the Irving refinery and at a metal recycling plant on the waterfront.

But she says national stories don’t always need to dwell on things like the city’s declining population.

McAlary says the city needs to do a better job of marketing itself, and that starts with what Saint Johners tell others about their city.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

