Saint John’s new city manager brings 35 years of military experience to new role

Saint John’s new city manager brings with a lifetime’s worth of military experience to his new job.

The hiring of Retired Maj.-Gen. John Collin to the role was announced on Monday evening at a meeting of Saint John Council.

Collin served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 35 years, retiring as a two-star general in 2013.

“John was selected for his leadership track record, his commitment to creating an exceptional customer service culture, his broader public sector experience and for his drive, clear focus, high-level collaboration and strategic communication skills,” said Mayor Don Darling in a press release.

“We look forward to him leading our organization.”

The city manager functions as the Chief Administrative Officer of the cit, overseeing the various departments and divisions of the city.

After retirement from the Canadian Armed Forces, he worked as a senior executive with Bruce Power, the world’s largest nuclear power generator.

Collin said in a press release that he’s excited to join the City of Saint John.

