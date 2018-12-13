Cannabis
Toronto council approves allowing cannabis retail stores to operate in city

Toronto residents and visitors will be able to buy cannabis in the city at retail stores in 2019.

In a 20-to-four vote on Thursday, Toronto council approved allowing privately run businesses to operate in the city’s borders under a provincial licensing regime.

Municipal staff said in a report permitting the stores to open would crack down on the illegal cannabis market and would reduce marijuana access by youth.

Under the provincial legislation, municipalities have a one-time opt-out deadline of Jan. 22. Stores will be allowed to open as soon as April 1.

Regulations would allow stand-alone stores to be open any day between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m., but the businesses must be at least 150 metres away from schools and restrict entry to anyone under the age of 19.

The only current legal way of getting recreational marijuana in the province is online through the government-run retailer Ontario Cannabis Store.

Approximately $40 million will be given to local governments across the province over two years to help with costs associated with the legalization of marijuana. The funding will be distributed in two rounds. Staff said the city would receive more than $3 million in the first round.

