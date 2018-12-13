NSTU says poll shows majority of Nova Scotians critical of province’s handling of public education

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) commissioned a poll that shows the majority of Nova Scotians are critical of the province’s handling of public education.

The poll was conducted for the union by Corporate Research Associates (CRA).

READ MORE: N.S. Liberals appoint education advisory council after dissolving elected boards

The poll found that 60 per cent of those surveyed believe the government’s actions have a negative quality on public education. Those actions, according to NSTU, include imposing a contract on teachers and eliminating elected school boards.

The survey also found 83 per cent of those polled have a favourable opinion of public school teachers.

Seventeen per cent think the government is doing a good or excellent job of managing the public school system, while 75 per cent rate their performance as fair or poor.

READ: Decision to axe N.S. school boards, a reminder of power of cabinet: Charter expert

Forty-three per cent believe replacing elected school boards with a single advisory council has had a negative impact on student achievement, while 23 per cent see it as positive.

The survey was conducted by phone in October and November, and the sample size was 400 randomly selected Nova Scotians. The poll has a margin of error of ± 4.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The full CRA report can be found here.