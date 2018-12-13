Guelph police distribute photos, seek public’s help in stolen truck investigation

Guelph Police are seeking information from the public in regards to an ongoing stolen vehicle investigation.

Investigators are out with photos of a man accused of stealing a pickup truck from Fergus over the weekend.

The investigation began earlier this week when Wellington County OPP reported that a White 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck was stolen from Beatty Line in Fergus along with a 16-foot enclosed white trailer attached to the truck.

READ MORE: SIU clears Guelph police in crash that followed a bank robbery

Provincial Police say the trailer contained two industrial lawnmowers, one red standing mower and a yellow riding mower.

In that same report, OPP said the stolen pickup truck was caught on surveillance video at a gas station on College Avenue in Guelph where it was involved in a drive off gas theft.

Wednesday, Guelph Police spotted the stolen pickup truck driving southbound on Norfolk Street around 1 a.m. and attempted to perform a traffic stop when the truck swerved towards the cruiser moments before avoiding a collision and fleeing southbound at a high rate of speed. It was last spotted in the Gordon Street and University Avenue area.

READ MORE: Guelph high school teacher charged with sexual offences

Guelph Police have obtained photos from surveillance footage that show the man suspect in the vehicle theft and say this individual is suspected of several other gas drive-off thefts in Guelph in recent days.

Policee ask anyone with information or who can identify the man to contact Guelph Police Sgt. C. Gale at 519-824-1212 ext. 7112 or leave anonymous tips with CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).