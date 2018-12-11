Guelph high school teacher charged with sexual offences

Guelph police say a local high school teacher is facing multiple sexual misconduct charges.

Justin Lenssen was arrested on Tuesday and charged with possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation, luring a child, and making explicit material available.

The 32-year-old is a teacher at St. James Catholic High School on Victoria Road, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Guelph police are asking parents and students who have had any concerning interaction with Lenssen to come forward.

High School Teacher Charged With Sexual Offences – https://t.co/1f505O4yJz — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) December 11, 2018

The lead investigator can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7162.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— More to come.