UPDATE: Trans-Canada reopened after crash east of Revelstoke; transports collide in tunnel

UPDATE 6:30 P.M.: The crash in Glacier National Park has been cleared and the Trans Canada Highway is once again open,

ORIGINAL STORY:

A crash involving three transports has shut down the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden.

It happened on a two-lane, undivided stretch of the highway in a tunnel within Glacier National Park.

REMINDER – #BCHwy1 Closed from #Revelstoke to #GoldenBC due to vehicle incident. Estimated time of opening is 6:30 PM today. https://t.co/4fWDwSgUWp — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 13, 2018

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The highway is closed between Victoria Road West at Revelstoke and Golden View Road in Golden — a stretch of approximately 148 kilometres, so fewer people get stuck on the highway in the cold.

There were two crashes east and west of Revelstoke on Tuesday that shut down Highway 1 and kept traffic at a standstill for several hours.

Single hwys poor maintenance pic.twitter.com/jptRdw6BZv — Akkattar Sidhu (@akkattar) December 13, 2018

It’s not known if anyone was hurt in Wednesday’s crash.

A detour around the accident scene is not available.

The crash is expected to be cleared and the highway reopened at around 7:30 p.m., according to Drive BC.