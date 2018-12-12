Some areas of Strathcona County Community Centre to re-open next week

Over a month after two explosions rocked the centre of Sherwood Park, Alta., some areas of the damaged community centre are expected to re-open next week.

Strathcona County council and staff will return on Dec. 17, while the general public will be able to return to the common areas on Dec. 20.

“The magnitude of our restoration efforts has been enormous.

“Throughout, our focus has been on ensuring the safety of all people,” Mayor Rod Frank said in a news release. “Meeting all health and safety standards and getting our people back to work in the community centre is another key milestone in returning to normal.”

The complex has been closed since two explosions in the parkade on Nov. 6. killed one man. The centre was evacuated and has been closed since.

Restorations at Vicky’s Bistro and Wine Bar have been finished and the restaurant plans to re-open on Thursday, while the re-opening of the community centre parkade is slated for mid-March 2019.

Residents should be able to park in the new Centre in the Park Parkade at some point in January, the county said.

Watch: Hundreds of Strathcona County workers returned to the County Hall on Monday morning after two explosions at the complex earlier this month. But we’re learning it could be several months before the community centre is fully open to the public. Kendra Slugoski reports. (Nov. 19)

The Strathcona County Library remains closed in the community centre. There is a temporary location at Unit 100, 100 Broadview Drive.

Family and Community Services counselling and support services will be available at Millennium Place until Dec. 18. They will resume at the Community Centre north tower at 1 p.m. on Dec. 19.

The Agora and other meeting rooms are not yet available for bookings and Council Chambers remain closed.

The county said that lab tests and assessments and evaluations were used to figure out the scope of cleaning work that was required after the blasts.

Restoration costs have been pegged at $14 million, based on insurance provider estimates. The county said the event is insurable and it’s working with its insurers to recover the costs.

There was no update on the RCMP investigation into the explosions.