Thousands of gifts collected for the 27th annual Toy Tea event

Rows on rows of brand new toys lined the main room of Westmount’s Victoria Hall.

Hundreds of donors brought gifts and trinkets Wednesday to the 27th annual Toy Tea event.

Dozens of school choirs sang and performed carols as donors sipped tea at the gathering.

“Behind the pretty lights and good food there is an important cause,” said Toy Tea co-chair Paulina Flores-Rutenberg.

The annual occasion has collected about 5,000 non-violent toys for Montreal’s less fortunate children living in women’s shelters around the city.

The toys are for children under the age of 13. Teenagers will also receive gift cards for various stores.

“They will be so grateful to get a gift card to McDonald’s or money for a new hat,” Flores-Rutenberg said.

“That’s what it is all about, these kids.”

Toy Tea co-chair Erika Ludwick says toys brighten the lives of children during the holidays but also ease the burden on struggling parents.

This year’s event was hosted by Global’s Andrea Howick.

The event is open to the public until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Guest are asked to bring new toys and monetary donations.

The organization was founded by Ginger Petty in 1991 to bring joy to underprivileged children in the city.