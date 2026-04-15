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Lifestyle

Manitoba campsite bookings open

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted April 15, 2026 8:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Gearing up for summer outdoors'
Gearing up for summer outdoors
Last year's wildfire season looms as the province opens reservations for campgrounds this week. Iris Dyck reports on what to expect.
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Wilderness Supply manager Crystal Johnson is preparing for a busy summer at the Winnipeg store, outfitting customers with clothing and equipment for their outdoor adventures.

“We already are seeing an increase in the traffic,” she told Global News.

Last year’s wildfire season forced many to cancel or change their summer plans, and Wilderness Supply felt the hit.

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“Unfortunately, not only were people’s homes and lives displaced, but a lot of people had to cancel their trips,” Johnson said. “We saw a lot of our rentals being cancelled … and a lot of people do backcountry trips into the Mantario and Nopiming, which is a really big park that our customers love.”

Black Lake campground in Nopiming Provincial Park will not open this year following the 2025 wildfire in the area, which destroyed part of the popular Mantario trail.

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Watch the video above to learn more about the outdoor options some Manitoba regions have on tap this summer.

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