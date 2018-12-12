Mayor John Tory makes appointments to Toronto city council

Toronto Mayor John Tory has selected councillor Jaye Robinson to become the new Toronto Transit Commission chair.

The appointment is one of several to fill key positions at city hall over the next four years.

The mayor’s office said some of the councillors were made aware of their appointments on Wednesday and an email was sent out Thursday morning ahead of striking committee, which is where the selections will be discussed.

“I believe she will continue the strong stewardship of the TTC that has led to record investments in service and state of good repair,” Tory said.

“And we will all rely on her to be a strong advocate for the Relief Line and focused on ensuring transit service continuously improves.”

READ MORE: Toronto staff recommend allowing cannabis retail stores to operate in city

The mayor has also selected Denzil Minnan-Wong to remain as the statutory deputy mayor and Gary Crawford as city budget chief.

“I know he will continue to calmly and responsibly guide the City’s budget process, as he has for the last four years,” Tory wrote.

“Councillor Crawford understands the importance of this process and the need to invest in key city services while at the same time keeping tax increases low and life in our city affordable.”

Tory has picked Joe Cressy to help lead Waterfront Toronto and Paula Flecther will be the designate for CreateTO.

Michael Thompson has been selected to serve as one of three deputy mayors and will focus on job creation. He will also be the chair of economic and community development.

READ MORE: Toronto city council doubles office staffing budgets to accommodate larger wards

Ana Bailao, the second of three deputy mayors, will be the housing advocate for the city and will be representing Toronto and East York.

Stephen Holyday, the final deputy mayor, will represent Etobicoke and focus on modernization and governance along with chairing the special committee on governance.

Anthony Perruzza will be the new poverty reduction advocate, James Pasternak will chair the infrastructure and environment committee and Paul Ainslie will be the general government and licensing chair.

The appointments, which will be reviewed at midterm, are to be formally confirmed during a city council meeting on Thursday.

VIDEO: John Tory sits down for first meeting with Doug Ford following Toronto election