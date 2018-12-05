Toronto city council to debate slashing board, committee appointments

As Toronto city council enters the second day of its inaugural meeting of the new four-year term on Wednesday, it will debate a staff report that says the number of committees and appointments needs to be slashed to accommodate the new 25-ward system.

“[The Better Local Government Act] will place increased demands on council members’ time to carry out both their legislative and constituency duties. City councillors now serve wards of significantly larger geographic size and up to double the number of constituents,” the report said.

“Without changes to the governance structure, council members would … experience difficulty attending all required meetings, potentially causing quorum issues (the required number of representatives for a meeting to proceed) and impairing the ability of committees and boards to function effectively.”

READ MORE: Toronto mayor pitches unity at first meeting of new council term

The changes are being recommended because in the Oct. 22 election, Mayor John Tory and 25 councillors were elected under a new ward structure. The City of Toronto was set to elect 47 councillors, but Premier Doug Ford announced at the end of July — hours before nominations were set to close — that his government would move to reduce the number of council seats to 25 through the Better Local Government Act.

The report said the City of Toronto’s governance structure needs to be “recalibrated” so agencies, boards and committees can function effectively. Without changes, staff said governing “would be challenged to remain effective and sustainable.”

READ MORE: Meet 3 newly elected Ontario officials 25 and under who are looking to make a difference

There are currently 97 positions to be filled on 14 council committees, as well as 170 positions on city and external boards for council members.

If the report is approved by council on Wednesday, the number of council committees would be cut to nine. The report also recommends reducing the number of council appointments to several boards, including positions overseeing Toronto Community Housing, TTC, Toronto Public Library and the Toronto Zoo.

Shortly after the election, councillors and newly-elected representatives raised concerns about staffing levels to respond to constituent inquiries, increasing office space to accommodate more staff. Those concerns weren’t addressed in the report, but could be raised on Wednesday.

READ MORE: With Toronto city council slashed to 25 wards, attention turns to governing

City staff also proposed creating a special governance committee to re-evaluate the interim recommended structure and address any other related issues.

On Dec. 13, council will meet again to vote on appointing members to agencies, boards and committees.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council members took their declarations of office and elected a speaker and a deputy speaker to preside over meetings.