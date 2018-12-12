London pot shop raids leave 17 people, two property owners charged
More than a dozen Londoners and two property owners are facing charges after police raided a pair of illegal cannabis storefronts in late November.
READ MORE: London council committee backs private marijuana sales
The OPP-led raids were carried out on Nov. 29 with the help of London police. Specific locations were not provided, but police say the pot shops were located on Wonderland Road and Richmond Street.
Police say 17 people, all from London, were arrested without incident. Those arrested are between the ages of 21 and 50. They have all been charged with possession for the purpose of selling.
READ MORE: ‘We’re as prepared as we can be’ for legal pot: London police
A little more than a week later, on Dec. 7, police also charged the property owners of the raided storefronts.
The owners have been charged with permitting a premise to be used in relation to the sale or distribution of cannabis.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.