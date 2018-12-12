London pot shop raids leave 17 people, two property owners charged

More than a dozen Londoners and two property owners are facing charges after police raided a pair of illegal cannabis storefronts in late November.

The OPP-led raids were carried out on Nov. 29 with the help of London police. Specific locations were not provided, but police say the pot shops were located on Wonderland Road and Richmond Street.

Police say 17 people, all from London, were arrested without incident. Those arrested are between the ages of 21 and 50. They have all been charged with possession for the purpose of selling.

A little more than a week later, on Dec. 7, police also charged the property owners of the raided storefronts.

The owners have been charged with permitting a premise to be used in relation to the sale or distribution of cannabis.