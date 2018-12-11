Highway 1 near Revelstoke closed because of accident

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia is closed because of an accident.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed near Revelstoke and also near Mount Revelstoke National Park. In both cases, the highway is closed in both directions.

The accident near Revelstoke is approximately 20 kilometres west. The highway is closed between Camp Creek Road and Three Valley siding, a distance of approximately 4.8 kilometres .

Earlier in the day, an accident near Mount Revelstoke National Park closed the highway between the east boundary of the park and Albert Canyon Road, a distance of approximately 3.6 kilometres. The road was to reopen at 5 p.m., and DriveBC has taken the incident off its road warnings.

In the Okanagan, an accident has closed Highway 97A north of Enderby. The accident was between Zettergreen Road and Riverside Road, approximately 16 km north of Enderby. The next update is expected at 5:30 p.m.

For up-to-date information, visit DriveBC.