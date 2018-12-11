Traffic
December 11, 2018 8:29 pm
Updated: December 11, 2018 8:33 pm

Highway 1 near Revelstoke closed because of accident

By Online Journalist  Global News

A flipped semi blocked traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway near Mount Revelstoke National Park. It was one of two accidents along the Trans-Canada on Tuesday afternoon.

Ranjit Durka
A A

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia is closed because of an accident.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed near Revelstoke and also near Mount Revelstoke National Park. In both cases, the highway is closed in both directions.

The accident near Revelstoke is approximately 20 kilometres west. The highway is closed between Camp Creek Road and Three Valley siding, a distance of approximately 4.8 kilometres .

Earlier in the day, an accident near Mount Revelstoke National Park closed the highway between the east boundary of the park and Albert Canyon Road, a distance of approximately 3.6 kilometres. The road was to reopen at 5 p.m., and DriveBC has taken the incident off its road warnings.

In the Okanagan, an accident has closed Highway 97A north of Enderby. The accident was between Zettergreen Road and Riverside Road, approximately 16 km north of Enderby. The next update is expected at 5:30 p.m.

For up-to-date information, visit DriveBC.
Report an error
drivebc
Enderby
Highway
highway 97a
highway closure
Revelstoke
Traffic
Traffic accident
Trans-Canada
Trans-Canada Highway

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News