Alleged Kelowna hospice fraudster facing additional charges in Nanaimo

Two Kelowna women charged with fraud and theft while employed at the Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA) made brief court appearances on Tuesday.

Susan Steen, the former executive direction of COHA, is alleged to have stolen more than $100,000 from COHA between 2012 and 2016.

Steen told Global News she suffers from a gambling problem. She has yet to enter a plea to the charges.

WATCH BELOW: An extended interview with Susan Steen, who is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

Steen’s co-accused, Melanie Gray, was also in court Tuesday. The former office manager of COHA is alleged to have stolen $69,000 — also with COHA’s credit card.

Melanie Gray is alleged of stealing $69,000 from Central Okanagan Hospice Association.Neither women showed up with a lawyer and are due back in Kelowna court in January.

Meanwhile, Global News has learned that Steen is facing additional charges in Nanaimo, where she’s alleged to have stolen roughly $6,000 from the Nanaimo Community Hospice Society, where she was hired as executive director for six months after leaving Kelowna.

The Nanaimo hospice says it was able to recoup $2,000 of the missing funds by garnishing Steen’s wages.

“I kept gambling. I didn’t know what I was doing,” Steen told Global News.

She’s due back in Nanaimo court on December 20th.

