COHA names centre after August family

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA) will be hosting a ribbon-cutting and naming ceremony on Thursday.

Now called the COHA August Centre, the naming event will take place at 3:30 p.m. Organizers say local entrepreneurs Matt and Michelle August have helped COHA reached its vision of creating a warm and inviting space.

“The board of directors are pleased to recognize the August family for their generosity in donating $221,000 to renovate a new space for our community to receive support and resources in a welcoming, warm and comfortable environment,” Michael Humer, president of the board of directors, said in a press release.

Matt August, president of the August Family Foundation, said “our family is honoured to have the centre named after us, and is privileged to be associated with an organization that recognizes the importance of humanity.”

COHA serves the Central Okanagan from Peachland to Oyama. In partnership with the Interior Health’s Central Okanagan Hospice Palliative Care Program, COHA says it is committed to “helping people with a serious illness live to the fullest until they die, and to help their loved ones to be supported in their grief.”