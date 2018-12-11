Volunteers fill more than 850 hampers to support families in need in B.C.

Volunteers for the Cause We Care Foundation are participating in the annual Christmas care package drive Tuesday to support single mothers and families in need.

This years’ turnout had more than 100 volunteers who collectively created 850 hampers filled with protein rich food, small gifts, toothbrushes and other small goodies.

According to the foundation, one in five children in B.C. live in poverty ­- most of which are brought up by single mothers. Empty cupboards can be common for these families during the holiday season, so the Cause We Care Foundation provides both necessities and treats for the mothers and children.

“We just feel like all mothers want the same thing. They want to provide for their children, they want to offer love and they want to offer support,” Andrea Thomas Hill, founder and chair of the Cause We Care Foundation, said. “Sometimes it’s just really challenging when you have no resources, so if we can assist with those resources, then we feel like we’re doing something to make a difference.”

In addition to the Christmas care package drive, the Cause We Care Foundation hosts several volunteer events throughout the year, all to support single mothers and families in need.