Crime
December 11, 2018 4:10 pm
Updated: December 11, 2018 4:37 pm

Spike belt used in Okanagan to stop stolen truck; Alberta woman in custody

By Online Journalist  Global News

A spike belt was used to stop a stolen truck in the Okanagan early Tuesday. A 37-year-old woman from Alberta was arrested and taken into custody.

File / Global News
Two neighbouring RCMP detachments in the Okanagan joined forces to stop a stolen truck early Tuesday.

Vernon North Okanagan police said that at approximately 1 a.m., Lake Country police notified them of a Ford F150 that had fled from an officer and was travelling north-bound on Highway 97. Vernon police tracked the truck into Vernon, where a spike belt was deployed at Highway 97 and 15th Avenue.

“With the timely information provided by the Lake Country RCMP, our officers were able to set up in a strategic manner to assist in disabling the stolen vehicle safely,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “The successful deployment of the spike belt was what disabled the vehicle enough to bring it to a stop at 48th Ave. and 32nd St.”

Kelly said the driver quickly fled on food and tried to evade capture by allegedly hiding in the bed of another nearby pick-up truck. The driver, a 37-year-old woman from Crossfield, Alta., was found just minutes later. Crossfield is located approximately 40 kilometres north of Calgary.

The woman was placed into custody and taken to Lake Country, where police say she is facing possible charges in relation to possession of stolen property and failing to stop for police.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Alberta
central okanagan
Crime
Crossfield
Highway 97
lake country
Lake Country RCMP
North Okanagan
Okanagan
RCMP
Spike Belt
Stolen Truck
Theft
Truck
Vernon
vernon rcmp

