3 men charged after truck reported stolen from Midland located in Orillia: OPP

Three men have been charged after a truck reported stolen from Midland was recovered in Orillia, police say.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Thursday just before 2:30 p.m., officers conducted two traffic stops off Coldwater Road in Orillia.

Police say one driver fled the vehicle on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

Officers say as a result of the stops, a quantity of stolen property, break-in instruments and fake licence plates were found.

According to police, a 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie Longhorn, valued at over $70,000, which had been reported stolen from the Midland area in September, was also recovered.

Police say three men were arrested and charged.

Officers say 48-year-old Gustav Nelson Hansen from the District of Muskoka and Surrey, British Columbia has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight while pursued by police, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, driving a vehicle while under suspension and driving a vehicle without plates.

Police say Ernest James Walla, 46, from Gravenhurst has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments and fail to comply with justice of the peace recognizance.

According to police, 39-year-old John David Hussey, from the town of Erin, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

Officers say all three of the accused were held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Friday.

