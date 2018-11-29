Police seek 3 suspects after man assaulted, robbed in Midland

Police are seeking to identify three suspects after a man was assaulted and robbed in Midland.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Saturday just before 10:30 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery which occurred earlier in the day in Little Lake Park.

Police say an investigation revealed a man had been walking on Little Lake Road in the park at around 6 p.m. when he was assaulted by three unknown men.

Officers say the victim was robbed and the suspects fled the area on foot.

Police say the man was taken to Georgian Bay General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

READ MORE: Man charged following abduction investigation in Tay Township

Officers are now searching for three men.

According to police, all three suspects were seen wearing jeans.

Officers say two of the suspects were wearing black hoodies, running shoes and smelled of alcohol.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).