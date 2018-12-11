Crime
December 11, 2018 3:00 pm

Alleged Fredericton shooter ordered to undergo 60-day psychiatric assessment

By Staff The Canadian Press

Matthew Vincent Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is escorted from provincial court in Fredericton on October 22, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A A

A Fredericton man accused of murdering two police officers and two civilians in an August shooting spree has been ordered to undergo a 60-day psychiatric assessment.

It will determine if Matthew Raymond can be found criminally responsible for the crimes he has been accused of.

READ MORE: Crown seeking psychological assessment for alleged Fredericton gunman

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

He was previously found fit to stand trial after a shorter assessment.

Raymond is alleged to have fired from his apartment window with a long gun, killing the two civilians as they loaded a car for a trip on Aug. 10, and the two police officers as they responded to the scene.

WATCH: Crown seeks psychological assessment for alleged Fredericton gunman

Raymond has previously told a judge there is evidence that would allow him to be “exonerated” immediately because of temporary insanity.

The case is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 8.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Fredericton
Fredericton Police Force
Fredericton Shooting
Fredericton Shootings
Matthew Raymond

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News