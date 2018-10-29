Crown seeking psychological assessment for alleged Fredericton gunman

Prosecutors are seeking a psychological assessment of alleged Fredericton gunman Matthew Raymond to determine if he is able to stand trial for the murders of two police officers and two civilians in August.

Crown attorney Darlene Blunston told a Fredericton judge today that Raymond’s statements in court last Monday have prompted them to request an assessment to determine if he was not criminally responsible at the time of the offence.

Raymond said last week he should be “exonerated” immediately because of temporary insanity, and that he has evidence that will show his innocence in the deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

The four were gunned down Aug. 10 outside an apartment complex in the city.

In court today, the 48-year-old Raymond said he now knows “what’s going on” but that “what happened in the past is something else.”

Judge Julian Dickson will hear the Crown’s application next Monday for a psychological assessment that Blunston says will take 60 days.