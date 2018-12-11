Ontario Cannabis Store tip leads to arrest of two Ottawa men in alleged fraud scheme

The Ottawa Police Service said Tuesday that two men have been arrested for allegedly trying to buy cannabis with stolen credit cards.

Police say they received a call from the Ontario Cannabis Store’s resource protection department about the use of stolen credit cards that were used on the store’s online website.

Following an investigation, two men were arrested on Dec. 10. Hassan Mokdad, 23, and Ali Zeineddine, 21, have both been charged with several theft-related crimes.

Mokdad is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23, and Zeineddine is scheduled for Jan. 24.

According to a statement released by OCS, the majority of the transactions were able to be stopped before they could be completed.

“OCS is committed to preventing cannabis from being obtained through criminal means and ensuring that youth and the community are protected,” said the organization in a statement.

The Ottawa Police Fraud Unit continues to investigate.