Police issue warning after large quantity of purple heroin seized during RIDE stop in Innisfil

Police are warning residents after a large quantity of suspected purple heroin was seized during a RIDE stop in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe police, on Dec. 7, officers stopped a vehicle during a RIDE check. Police say the driver fled, resulting in a short foot chase. Police say the man was arrested shortly after.

As a result of the stop, officers say a quantity of drugs and cash were seized.

Officers say a 29-year-old man from Innisfil is now facing a number of charges.

Police say among the drugs seized was 96 grams of suspected purple heroin, a dangerous street drug commonly made from fentanyl and carfentanil, and heroin, which depending on the purity, can contain several hundred lethal doses of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine and 40 times stronger than heroin,” the release says. “Carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more so than morphine.”

Police are warning residents that a fatal dose of fentanyl and carfentanil can be as little as two milligrams.

“The South Simcoe Police Service is concerned about the continued increase of drugs in our community and wants to make the public aware of the dangers of drug use, and particularly opioids such as those recovered during this investigation,” the police release reads.

Officers say 20 grams of suspected crystal meth, 180 grams of suspected cocaine, more than 460 grams of suspected marijuana and cash were also seized as a result of the stop.

“It is troubling to see a seizure of this magnitude and the deadly combination of the drugs seized during this arrest,” South Simcoe Police Service Chief, Andrew Fletcher, said in the release.

“Thankfully, with this seizure, we potentially removed hundreds of fatal doses from the streets and eliminated the devastating impact it has on families throughout our communities.”

PUBLIC WARNING REGARDING DRUG SEIZURE: We want to make the public aware of a large seizure in our community of suspected "Purple Heroin." #opioids

