Man charged after police seize drugs, cash during RIDE stop in Innisfil

A man has been charged after a RIDE stop in Innisfil resulted in a foot chase, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, on Friday at around 9 p.m., officers were conducting a RIDE check program on the 6th Line between County Road 4 and the 10th Sideroad.

Police say a vehicle was stopped and officers spoke with the driver.

Officers say an odour of marijuana was detected, and allegedly there was cannabis readily available to the driver.

According to police, when officers attempted to arrest the driver, he resisted and ran, leading officers on a foot chase.

Police say he was arrested 150 metres away and was transported to the South Division.

Officers say as a result of the stop, a large quantity of drugs including crack cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, marijuana and a drug believed to be a combination of fentanyl and carfentanil were seized.

Police say a quantity of cash and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

According to police, the 29-year-old man from Innisfil has been charged with proceeds of a crime, resisting arrest, three charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three charges of possession, two charges under the federal Cannabis Act, one charge under the provincial Cannabis Act and driving while under suspension.

Officers say the accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Monday.

MEDIA RELEASE: #RIDE check leads to foot chase and cache of drugs. A 29-year-old #Innisfil man is facing a long list of charges. Details here: https://t.co/aRi9n8TW1u pic.twitter.com/8e3ubdqnwA — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) December 10, 2018