Montreal police department presents action plan to improve race relations

He hasn’t been formally sworn in but already the Montreal police department’s new chief, Sylvain Carob, presented a ten point action plan to prevent racial and social profiling in the city over the next three years.

Caron led a team of four senior SPVM officials before Montreal’s public security commission.

Caron and others took a lot of questions from councillors and members of the public concerning racial profiling.

Some wanted to know concrete actions officers have already taken to prevent racial profiling. Others asking to know how the department plans to measure the problem of racial profiling and pointing out that racial profiling violates the Canadian constitution.

The SPVM direction said there are consequences if actions aren’t put into place which is why the action plan was written up.

Some of the action plan’s ten points include:

-Favour diversity in human resources value and promote work of officers who show appropriate responses to diversity

-Consolidate confidence with residents

-Better communication between police and people

While the SPVM was making a case to end racial profiling, the Black Coalition of Quebec has submitted a $4 million class action lawsuit against the police department.

The coalition’s lawyer says there are 500 claimants named in the suit, each seeking approximately $8,000 in damages as victims of racial profiling.