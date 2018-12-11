Crime
December 11, 2018 1:17 pm

Police locate woman wanted in connection with Moncton murder investigation

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Fri, Oct 19: A new charge has been laid in a first-degree murder case in Moncton. Callum Smith has more.

A A

A Moncton woman who is a person of interest in connection with the death of another Moncton woman has been located, according to police.

New Brunswick RCMP issued a news release Thursday stating that they were looking for 43-year-old Amanda McFarlane in connection with the death of 35-year-old Candice Kennedy-Faguy.

READ MORE: Police seek person of interest in connection with death of Moncton woman

At the time, police said they made several attempts to locate her, but were unsuccessful.

But in a news release on Tuesday, police said McFarlane has been located but did not say whether she has been arrested or charged.

Kennedy-Faguy was found dead in a vehicle on West Lane on Sept. 26. Claude Blanchard, 44, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death a few days later.

A photo of Candice Kennedy-Faguy released on Sept. 23 when she was reported missing.

Provided/RCMP

READ MORE: Woman arrested for questioning in connection with Moncton murder investigation

Anyone with information on the death of Candice Kennedy-Faguy is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Amanda McFarlane
Candice Kennedy-Faguy
Candice Kennedy-Faguy.death
Candice Kennedy-Faguy.death investigation
Claude Blanchard
Crime
Moncton
Moncton murder
Murder Investigation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News