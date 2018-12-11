Police locate woman wanted in connection with Moncton murder investigation

A Moncton woman who is a person of interest in connection with the death of another Moncton woman has been located, according to police.

New Brunswick RCMP issued a news release Thursday stating that they were looking for 43-year-old Amanda McFarlane in connection with the death of 35-year-old Candice Kennedy-Faguy.

At the time, police said they made several attempts to locate her, but were unsuccessful.

But in a news release on Tuesday, police said McFarlane has been located but did not say whether she has been arrested or charged.

Kennedy-Faguy was found dead in a vehicle on West Lane on Sept. 26. Claude Blanchard, 44, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death a few days later.

Anyone with information on the death of Candice Kennedy-Faguy is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.