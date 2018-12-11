Edmonton boy battling H1N1 gets surprise from CISN Country’s Christmas Wish

At just eight years old, Hudson Pedlar is fighting for his life at the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

On Oct. 21, 2018, Hudson was admitted to the hospital after feeling unwell for a couple of days. Things quickly took a turn for the worse when he developed a bacterial infection, causing severe bilateral pneumonia and he went into septic shock.

“Through updates from co-workers we found out Hudson had a 50/50 chance of survival, which broke all our hearts,” wrote Debra Berg to CISN Country. Berg works with Hudson’s father, Brian Pedlar.

Family friends said Hudson was put on life-support for 19 days and remained on a ventilator for the next six. He may now require skin grafts and muscle transplants and doctors may also need to amputate one of his legs below the knee.

“Although Hudson has been making improvements, he’s not out of the woods yet,” Berg said. “Brian and his wife have been living every parent’s nightmare.”

On Tuesday, the CISN Country morning show team of Chris Sheetz, Jacqueline Sweeny and Matt DeBeurs surprised the Pedlar family as part of the radio station’s 3rd Annual CISN Country’s Christmas Wish.

“We are on the sixth flood of the Mazankowski (Heart Institute) at the PICU where Hudson currently is,” whispered Debeurs over the airwaves.

Moments later, Hudson’s parents Brian and Robin Pedlar came around the corner and were stunned to see the radio host holding a phone.

DeBeurs handed the phone to Brian, where Berg read the letter that she had written to CISN Country.

“Wow! I’m speechless,” said Brian after listening to Berg’s kind words.

Listen below: Eight-year-old Hudson Pedlar is going through a tough time. But thankfully we heard their story, and were able to make this Christmas special for him and his family.

View link »

It was then Robin’s turn. Her co-worker at the City of Spruce Grove, Tanya Ouellette, then read her letter.

“This typically very energetic little boy, with the most beautiful big brown eyes that you would ever see — and who loves every type of sport, especially hockey — was admitted to the Stollery Children’s Hospital after feeling unwell for a couple of days,” Ouellette said. “He’s been through more procedures than anyone should have to at such a tender age.”

After she read the letter, through tears, Robin thanked Ouellette.

As part of the wish, the family was given Connor McDavid Oilers jerseys and a special trip to Rogers Place.

“The day your son can go to an Oilers game, he’s going to go to the game and your family is going to be treated like royalty,” Sheetz said.

Family members and friends are also selling T-shirts with “#HudsonStrong” written on them as a way to raise money for the family, with 80 per cent of the proceeds going to the family and 20 per cent going to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation. Scheetz announced that United Sport and Cycle will now be selling the shirts to help out.

“That’s absolutely incredible, thank you so much,” Robin said.

“I’m speechless,” Brian reiterated.

“You have a whole community around you, and loving you, and cheering on Hudson,” host Jacqueline Sweeney said.

The family said that Hudson still has a long way to go but they are sharing the love and support from the community with their young son.

“We’ve definitely been overwhelmed,” Robin said. “It’s just been unreal.”