Police name driver and victim in fatal crash near Aylmer

Provincial police have identified the victim and the person facing charges after a fatal single-vehicle crash in Central Elgin over the weekend.

Emergency services responded shortly past 2 a.m. Saturday, after a red pickup heading eastbound toward Aylmer on John Wise Line near Springwater Road left the road.

In a video on Twitter, OPP Const. Adam Crewdson said the vehicle went into the ditch, up the roadway, and came to a rest after hitting some trees.

The passenger killed in the crash has been identified as 25-year-old Spencer Dyck of Central Elgin.

The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Joshua Houston, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol causing death, and careless driving causing death.

He was held for a bail hearing on Dec. 8.

Elgin County OPP continue to investigate the crash, and are urging witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).