Metric announces Canadian tour with July Talk

To promote the release of its latest album, Metric has announced the Art of Doubt tour. The best part? They’re with fellow Toronto rockers, July Talk.

The Canadian arena tour will have them both on the road for a 12-date trek between April and May. The groups will start in the west, travel through to the East Coast and end things off with a bang in Montreal on May 5.

Both bands will play a full set including a variety of brand new material.

An Instagram video was released by Metric on Monday morning, in which singer Emily Haines gave fans a sneak peek in the Metric studio. She then introduced lead guitarist James Shaw and announced that July Talk will be joining them for a Canadian tour.

So far, this is being hyped as the indie rock lineup of the year. Definitely a treat for those music fans proud of their Canadian heritage.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/uca5yGx8gS — M E T R I C (@Metric) December 10, 2018

Metric and July Talk have partnered with Plus1 for the tour. One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to Equiterre, a Quebec-based social foundation.

Equiterre’s mission is to encourage individuals, organizations and governments in making eco-friendly and morally correct choices to improve our environment and lifestyles overall.

The initial announcement left fans filled with excitement. Followers and supporters exploded with joy across the nation.

“Metric and July Talk on the same tour? I’m dying! I need tickets,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Metric and July Talk are coming to Vancouver in April and tickets go on sale Friday. Who wants to go with me?! — festive crippling anxiety ❄🎄🎁☃️ (@Rad_NikkiYVR) December 11, 2018

I'm so ready to see @julytalk again, this tour announcement could not have come at a better time 🖤 — Cassidy Charette (@CassidyCharette) December 10, 2018

Just found out that @Metric and @julytalk are coming back to @BudGardens next April! Amazing! Tickets go on sale this Friday! Can't wait to be there! #ArtOfDoubtTour pic.twitter.com/Ysuwo6T05W — Brad (@Glimjii) December 11, 2018

Metric is touring with July Talk in 2019! #10TimesIsNeverEnough — Thomas Westfall ⛳ (@thomas_westfall) December 10, 2018

These are two of the most explosive bands in their home countries, which should make for an especially exciting tour in 2019.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 14 at 12 p.m. ET. They are available through the official Metric website.

The exclusive fan presale is available now through Dec. 13 (10 p.m.).

** Password is “artofdoubt” **

Art of Doubt tour dates

April 17 — Victoria, B.C. @ Save on Foods Memorial Centre

April 18 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum

April 20 — Calgary, Alta. @ Stampede Corral

April 21 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Shaw Conference Centre

April 22 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ Sasktel Centre

April 23 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

April 26 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

April 27 — Ottawa, Ont. @ TD Place Arena

April 28 — London, Ont. @ Budweiser Gardens

May 2 — Halifax, N.S. @ Scotiabank Centre Concert Bowl

May 3 — Moncton, N.B. @ Avenir Centre Concert Theatre

May 5 — Montreal, Que. @ MTelus

