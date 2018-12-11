Dog pepper sprayed during home invasion in Lindsay, police say

A Lindsay, Ont., man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion last month that allegedly saw a dog pepper sprayed.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police say on Nov. 22 around 9:45 p.m., a man went to an acquaintance’s residence on Victoria Avenue South in Lindsay and forced his way into the home.

“The man pepper sprayed a dog that was in the home, and then demanded money from the occupants,” Sgt. Dave Murtha said Tuesday.

Police say the occupants declined and the man damaged a table and fled from the residence when he discovered police had been contacted.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect at the time but obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Monday, police located and arrested the suspect.

Cecil Young, 34, of Lindsay, is charged with break and enter, mischief to property under $5,000, cruelty to animals, administering a noxious substance, assault with a weapon, robbery, failing to comply with a probation order and failing to comply with a recognizance.

He was held pending a bail hearing in Lindsay.