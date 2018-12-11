Time awards ‘Person of the Year’ to journalists including Jamal Khashoggi

The coveted title of Time’s “Person of the Year” 2018 was awarded to journalists in pursuit of the truth – labelled “the guardians” – on Tuesday.

Four different covers of the magazine show prominent journalists who’ve been targeted as a result of their work, including Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi who was murdered earlier this year.

Another covers show the staff of the Captial Gazette, a small newspaper in Annapolis, who were targeted during a mass shooting in June.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo — the two journalists sentenced to seven years in prison in Myanmar for reporting on the Rohingya Muslims — are on the third cover.

The fourth is the former CNN bureau chief Maria Ressa who now runs the online news site “Rappler” and covers Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. She has been denied government credentials and her website has been charged with tax fraud.

