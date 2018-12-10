Driver collides with tree in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, takes down hydro line

An elderly woman is in hospital after police say she rolled her car into a ditch.

The incident happened in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory around 1 p.m. Monday. Stacia Anderson, who witnessed the accident says the driver lost control and struck a tree, which fell into a hydro line.

“I was over at my woodlot, loading up a load of wood,” Anderson said. “I heard a bang, I came running over, saw a woman hanging in her vehicle.”

The driver was headed eastbound on York Street just west of Highway 49 when she suddenly lost control of her silver Kia Soul. With live wire on the ground after striking the tree, it was a frightening experience, Anderson recalled.

“You can see the tree where she hit the hydro line,” she said. “So it arced a few a times, the line blew [and there was] live wire on the ground for about a half hour.

“It was pretty scary.”

Witnesses say the vehicle was flipped on its side with the woman trapped inside. That’s when Anderson’s husband leaped into action without a second thought.

“He got right into the back of the vehicle with her, talked to her, soothed her until the ambulance got here,” Anderson said. “He helped carry her out of the van.”

Anderson says the driver told them that she fell asleep at the wheel.

Police say the woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

