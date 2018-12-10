Man guiding group of snowmobilers dies in accident north of Sicamous

Sicamous RCMP have now confirmed that a man who was guiding a group of five snowmobilers north of Sicamous on Sunday died in an accident.

Police say the man, 51, was guiding the group in the Queest Mt. Forest Service Road area when his snowmobile rolled into a creekbed, pinning him.

READ MORE: Jackhead First Nation man killed in snowmobile rollover near Peguis

The group administered CPR but were unable to revive him.

RCMP activated the the Shuswap Search and Rescue Team (SSAR) to find the group and confirm the man’s death.

Search and Rescue evacuated other snowmobilers from the area, but the removal of the deceased was not possible at the time due to the terrain, darkness and prevailing weather conditions.

READ MORE: Woman, child from Florida killed in snowmobiling incident near Golden, B.C.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

Crews are hoping to remove the man’s body on Monday.

WATCH: Staying safe: Snowmobile organization offers tips during Safety Week