‘Power’ crew member killed in on-set accident

A crew member of the series Power was killed early Monday morning after a devastating on-set accident in New York.

Pedro Jimenez, 63, who worked with the show since its debut in 2014, was struck and killed by an SUV at 4:40 a.m. Monday morning while setting up parking cones at the show’s Brooklyn location.

Jimenez was pronounced dead by medical authorities at the Brooklyn Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Starz network released a statement to Deadline following Jimenez’s death: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our ‘Power’ family. Our thoughts are with Mr. Jimenez’s family as we work to fully understand what has happened.”

The NYPD is looking into the incident, investigating the driver, who was also a Power crew member.

Production of the 50 Cent-created drama will temporarily shut down, Deadline reports until early 2019.

The outlet says no Power cast members, including Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora, were on set at the time of the accident.