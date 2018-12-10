Registration for skating, swimming lessons opens Tuesday

If you’re a parent looking for winter activities for your kids, Tuesday might be an important day for you.

The city opens up registration for winter skating and swimming lessons at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Registering for the always-popular classes can be done online, in person, or by phone.

The Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex and the Louis Riel Library will act as one-day-only in-person registration centres, with limited in-person registration accepted at some city pools (excluding Bonivital, Bernie Wolfe and Seven Oaks).

To register online, visit the city’s leisureONLINE site. You’ll need to create an account before registering.

You can also register by calling 311.

People who live outside of the city can still sign up, but they’ll have to wait for non-resident registration a week later.

