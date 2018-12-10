Big Beef: Mississippi farmer claims he can double the meat over world’s biggest steer

A Mississippi farmer has a big beef with recent reports claiming the world’s tallest steer is Australian and claims he can double the meat.

Bubba Pinkard runs BS Farms in Attala County, according to NBC. He said he recently contacted Guinness World Records to set the record straight after learning that an Australian cow had become famous for its jaw-dropping size.

Knickers, a behemoth bovine that grazes in Myalup in Western Australia, stands 194 centimetres tall and weighs about 1,400 kilograms, according to his owner.

Pinkard told WBLT that he has not one but two steers that could match up, Milo and Otis.

“I saw that Knickers. They had him in a pen with a bunch of what I call yearlings,” Pinkard said. “They were young cows, young calves and if I put [Otis] against a young calf, he’s gonna look huge.”

Milo is the smaller of the pair measuring approximately 193 centimetres and 1,225 kilograms. Otis stands at 200 centimetres and a whopping 1,450 kilograms. Both eat around 50 kilograms of range cubes daily and were too big for the butcher — just like Knickers and many other cattle laying claim to “world’s biggest.”

Farmers in Canada haven’t been shy about their large livestock, either. Dozer in Manitoba and B.C.’s Buddy both stand at 195 centimetres.

BIG BOVINE BREAKDOWN (recent newsmakers)

Otis – 200 cm / 6’7″ / 3200 lbs / 1,450 kg Cowboy – 198 cm / 6’6″ / 3000 lbs / 1,360 kg Buddy – 195 cm / 6’5″ / 2400 lbs / 1,089 kg Knickers – 194 cm / 6’4″ / 3086 lbs / 1,400 kg Milo – 193 cm / 6’4″ / 2700 lbs / 1,225 kg

A steer is defined by the Guinness World Records as a male adult castrated cattle, or ox. Females and intact males fall under different categories.

The current world record for tallest cow belongs to Blosom, who stood at 188 centimetres before her death in 2013.

While these big bovines may bring notoriety to their owners, they also come with added danger.

“You have to be careful around them because they’re so strong that they do not know their own strength and they will hurt you especially with their horns,” Pinkard explained. “They’ve stabbed me several times with their horns.”