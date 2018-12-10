Kitchener Rangers send Jack York to Barrie, Colts deal Justin Murray to Saginaw

The Barrie Colts were the middlemen in a pair of trades that saw team captain Justin Murray land with the Saginaw Spirit and Ryan Stepien land with the Kitchener Rangers.

The Colts initially traded Murray to Saginaw for Stepien and a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Stepien was then sent to Kitchener for defenceman Jack York.

READ MORE: Around The OHL: Talking trades and favourite OHL jerseys

Over four seasons in Barrie, Murray appeared in 221 games while also recording 85 points. The London, Ont., native had been the club’s captain for two seasons. This season the defenceman has scored six goals and set up another 11.

In his second season in Saginaw, Stepien played in 18 games while notching a goal while assisting on four others. The Stoney Creek native was drafted by the Spirit in 2017.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers acquire Cole Cameron from North Bay Battalion

York has played in 28 games for the Rangers in his second season with the club, scoring a goal and assisting on 11 others. The Nepean native was drafted by Kitchener in 2016.