Man charged with assault outside Peterborough bar

A Peterborough resident has been arrested and charged with assault following a weekend incident outside a downtown bar.

Peterborough Police say around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a Charlotte Street bar for an assault.

“It was reported that while the accused and male victim were outside the establishment the accused struck the victim in the face,” police stated Monday.

As a result of the investigation Dustin James Montgomery, 36, of Lansdowne St. W., is charged with assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.